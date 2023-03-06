Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $59.36 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,355,000. Light & Wonder accounts for 4.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Price Performance
NASDAQ LNW traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. 99,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,565. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light & Wonder (LNW)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.