Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $59.36 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,355,000. Light & Wonder accounts for 4.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. 99,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,565. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Light & Wonder

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

