Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 145,712 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,712 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute comprises approximately 0.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 7.08% of Universal Technical Institute worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,328. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $246.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 78,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

