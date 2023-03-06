Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 385,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. Toast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Toast by 12.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $7,919,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast Stock Performance

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Toast stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.78. 1,840,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.