Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 76,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 3.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $55,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 380,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,531. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,916,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,922,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 200,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

