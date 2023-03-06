Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Lazydays by 4,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Lazydays
In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 565,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,530 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lazydays Stock Down 3.1 %
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazydays (LAZY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.