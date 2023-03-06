Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 1.51% of KORU Medical Systems worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,273,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 773,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

