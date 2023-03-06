Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of AxoGen worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

