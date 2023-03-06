Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.48. 487,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,338. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.