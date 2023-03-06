Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,173 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 44.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.80. 62,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

