Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 23,084 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 250,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 187.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 13,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

