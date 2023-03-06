Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Veracyte worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veracyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,937 shares of company stock worth $2,564,142 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 229,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,111. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

