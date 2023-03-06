Patient Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 573,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.