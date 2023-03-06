PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Adnan Raza Sells 15,547 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 221,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,433. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PDF Solutions

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.