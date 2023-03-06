Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $3.44 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NEE traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $74.31. 2,132,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,743,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

