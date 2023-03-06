Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 379 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Twilio were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 29.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 252,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 129,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 1.7 %

TWLO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

