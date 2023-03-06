Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $13.96 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF remained flat at $34.66 during trading hours on Monday. 808,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

