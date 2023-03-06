Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.64. 1,149,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

