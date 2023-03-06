Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 258.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 240,685 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.02 on Monday. 1,019,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,274. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

