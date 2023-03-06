Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. General Electric comprises approximately 0.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,873.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $87.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

