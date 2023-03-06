Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $33.06 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 4.7% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. 980,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

