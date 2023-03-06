Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

