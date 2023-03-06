Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comerica Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $69.30. 311,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $97.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

