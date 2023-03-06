Phase 2 Partners LLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Phase 2 Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.0% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.25. The company had a trading volume of 787,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

