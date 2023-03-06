Phase 2 Partners LLC Makes New $7.15 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 3.4% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS CBOE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $126.41. 397,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.