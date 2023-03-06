Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $11.09 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000. Unum Group accounts for 3.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.14% of Unum Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $45.18. 372,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

