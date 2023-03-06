Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.89. The stock had a trading volume of 647,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,579. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average of $262.64. The company has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

