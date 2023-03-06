Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,898. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 221,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.