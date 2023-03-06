Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $20.25 Million Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156,209 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of North American Construction Group worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $506.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

