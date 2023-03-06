Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BPOPM)

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $27.41.
