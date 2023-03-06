Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,515 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises 1.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 316,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,690. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

