Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,515 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises 1.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 316,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,690. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.
RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.
In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
