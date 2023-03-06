PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Up 6.8%

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.92. 824,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 746,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

