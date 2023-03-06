PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Up 6.8%

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.92. 824,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 746,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.