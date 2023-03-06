PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $280,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.58. The stock had a trading volume of 497,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

