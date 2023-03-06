PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Insider Buys £31,119.52 in Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Kos bought 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,156 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £31,119.52 ($37,552.21).

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £529.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,785.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.52).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.