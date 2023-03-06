Prana Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,465,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

BAC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,887,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

