Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRME traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,488. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

