Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 2,809 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of Primerica stock traded down $5.59 on Monday, reaching $182.61. 337,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,990. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 123.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $19,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
