Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 2,809 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $5.59 on Monday, reaching $182.61. 337,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,990. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 123.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $19,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

