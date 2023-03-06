PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Up 0.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.82. 3,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

