Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. 807,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,238 shares of company stock worth $1,439,679. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.