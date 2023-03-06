Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 872,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,344. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Revolution Medicines

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.