Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 872,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,344. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.