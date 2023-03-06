Pura Vida Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 1.42% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOPHiA GENETICS Profile

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.