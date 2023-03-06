Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $35.76 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $35,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $73,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 127.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

