Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 12,384 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bioventus by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. 696,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

