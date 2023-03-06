Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 390,880 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,880 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.74% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,293,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328,872 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,174. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

