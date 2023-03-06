Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,316. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

