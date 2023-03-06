Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 5.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

WM traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.69. 332,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,640. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.