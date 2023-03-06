Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,540,233 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $595,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,304,127. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.06. 69,337,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,929,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

