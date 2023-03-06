Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237,276 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $375,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

TGT stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.14. The company had a trading volume of 894,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.