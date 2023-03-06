Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,314 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $179,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,579. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.