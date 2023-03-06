Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.24% of AstraZeneca worth $402,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

