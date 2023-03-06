Putnam Investments LLC Sells 28,874 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,874 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.73% of American Electric Power worth $325,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,003 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $52,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,062. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

